CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- On June 23, at 27725 Possum Hill Road, a fire engulfed a chicken house owned by Possum Hill Farms Inc.
The fire resulted in the loss of approximately 28,000 chickens and caused an estimated $400,000 in damages to the structure.
Discovered by an employee, the fire originated in the pump room and was attributed to an electrical or mechanical failure. Despite the efforts of 30 firefighters from the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company, it took about one hour and 30 minutes to control the inferno. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Authorities noted the absence of smoke alarms and fire alarm/sprinkler systems on the premises.
For more information on fire safety and resources for prevention, individuals can contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an agency of the Department of State Police, at 1-800-525-3124 or visit the Maryland State Fire Marshal website or Facebook page.