EASTON, Md. - A fire erupted in an Easton High School classroom Wednesday morning, according to the Maryland Department of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says the fire began when custodial staff placed electronic equipment on a stove top while they were moving it out of a classroom, accidentally turning it on in the process. They say it started a small fire.
They say the sprinkler system activated and suppressed the fire. It took 58 firefighters on the scene an hour and 36 minutes to get it under control.
The office says damage was contained to a single classroom and valued at around $3,000.