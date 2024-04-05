FRANKFORD, Del. - Thursday at 10:09 a.m. Roxana Fire Department said they were alerted to 36068 Zion Church Road for a garage fire. Engine 90-5 with 4 firefighters arrived on scene.
Heavy smoke was pushing from a one story detached garage, and upgraded the call to a street alarm upon arrival. The engine's crew used a hose to help rid of the fire. Engine 90-6 and Tanker 84 provided crews with additional water, with further assistance from engines 88-4 and 76-3.
Crews operated for around an hour before turning the scene over to the Fire Marshal’s office. The cause of the fire is still unknown, as well as any injuries.