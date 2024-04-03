SALISBURY, Md. - An attempted arson at a garage on 402 South Park Drive was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and investigated by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The owner of the single story wood-framed structure, Lisa Tilghman, was the only reported person on the scene. According to the Fire Marshal, there was no damage and firefighters were not dispatched to the scene.
Another case of arson occurred on March 29, in Ocean Pines. That fire originated from a bedroom and was investigated by The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Fire Marshal encourages anyone with information about this to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal Lower Eastern Shore Regional Office at 410-713-3780.