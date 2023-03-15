DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Multiple fire companies responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire on Carolina Street broke out around 2:30 p.m. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the home.
State fire investigators are investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire. There is no damage estimate at this time.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says there were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.