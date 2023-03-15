DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Multiple fire companies are currently on scene of a fire in Dewey Beach.
The fire on Carolina Street broke out around 2:30 p.m. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the home.
State fire investigators are on the scene and will be performing an investigation to determine the origin and cause. There is no damage estimate at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.