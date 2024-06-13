DELAWARE- As summer kicks off, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, alongside the Delaware State Fire School and the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission, urges locals and visitors to prioritize fire safety. With grilling, boating, and swimming among the most anticipated activities, following essential fire safety tips can ensure a fun and safe season. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the thrill of outdoor cooking comes with the risk of fire and burns, particularly in July, the peak month for grill-related fires.
The agency says boat fire poses significant risks to vessels and passengers. Boat fires, often exacerbated by hazardous conditions and limited access for emergency responders, require easily accessible fire extinguishers and the installation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in sleeping areas. Pool owners should inspect all electrical connections and only allow licensed electricians to conduct any electrical work that may be needed. These are just a few tips to remember while enjoying the many fun activities during the summer. By adhering to these guidelines, Delawareans can enjoy a safe and memorable summer, free from the dangers of fires and injuries.
Some more of these tips include:
- Properly placing grills away from houses and flammable materials
- Keep the grill clean by clearing any grease and fat buildup
- Create and practice a fire emergency plan for boaters
- Keep electrical devices at least six feet from the water