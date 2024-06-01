LONG NECK, Del.- One firefighter was taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning house fire on Big Oak Lane, near Banks Road in Long Neck.
At approximately 3:17 a.m., units from the Indian River (80), Millsboro (83), Lewes (82), Rehoboth Beach (86), and Milton (85) fire companies were alerted to a fire on the back deck of a residence. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the fire had spread through the roof.
Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 and Utility 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, Engine #80-3 from the Long Neck facility, and the Delaware State Fire Police. Additional alerts brought in Millsboro EMS, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and Sussex County Paramedics. The Dagsboro (73) Fire Company was placed on standby for Indian River.
Firefighters say fire destroyed the home, making it unlivable. Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have originated from an outside burn pit used the previous evening.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, One firefighter was transported to a medical facility for observation. The occupant of the home was outside upon the fire department's arrival.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, and the Delaware State Police were also on scene.