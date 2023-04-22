REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach firefighters responded to a fire at 21 Corofin Lane in Kinsale Glen off of Country Club Road at 1:19 a.m. Sat. morning.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, crews arrived to find a home with exposures on both sides. People living in the home had safely left before fire crews arrived. The majority of the fire was contained in about 20 minutes with crews remaining on scene for over three hours extinguishing the fire. No Injuries were reported and RBVFC crews were assisted by Lewes, Bethany Beach, Indian River, & Sussex County EMS. The Delaware State Fire Marshall is investigating.