DOVER, Del. - The Firefly music festival is happening in dover from Thursday, September 22nd to Sunday, September 25th.
Headliners include Halsey (Thursday), My Chemical Romance (Friday), Green Day (Saturday), and Dua Lipa (Sunday). Other big names throughout the festival include Willow, Weezer, Big Sean, Avril Lavigne, Isaiah Rashad, Charli XCX, T-Pain, and many more.
Not only that, there's plenty of other non-music activities to do this year, including Drag Bingo, Drag Brunch, The Good Hub (place to learn about various non-profits), the Bazaar Central Market, a Pride Parade, and more. There are also plenty of places to eat or grab a drink.
The hours of the festival are as follows:
- Thursday, 3pm - 12am ET
- Friday, 12pm - 2am ET
- Saturday, 12pm - 2am ET
- Sunday, 12pm - 12am ET
Day Parking is available at Dover International Speedway 2 hours prior to gates opening and 1 hour after the show ends each day.
More information, including the full lineup, a full list of activities, prices and more can be found on the Firefly website.
Firefly says that the festival will happen rain or shine.