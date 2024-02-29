DOVER, Del. - A popular decade-old music festival has just announced it's not returning this year. Officials with the Firefly Music Festival say they will not be returning to The Woodlands of Dover again this year.
They say The Woodland will continue to host new music events for years to come.
Organizers took last summer off to recharge. In their Facebook post in October, it was believed that they were going to return this summer.
Still, organizers have just announced they will not. They have yet to say if they are returning for next year.