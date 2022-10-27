DOVER, Del.- The Firefly music festival will not take place in Dover next year.
"After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights," a Facebook post on Firefly's page reads. "We will see you in 2024!"
It's unclear why Firefly is taking 2023 off, or if the festival will take place elsewhere.
Many on social media are hoping the pause means Firefly will return to June dates in 2024. Firefly had been a summer staple in Dover for years before moving to September last year.