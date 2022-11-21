DELAWARE - During the week of Nov. 13, three fires involving a fireplace or wood stove caused nearly $50,000 in residences.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal encourages homeowners to maintain the fireplaces and wood stoves inside their homes by having them cleaned and inspected each year by a qualified professional.
This service can include attention to chimney and ventilation exhausts, ensuring that fireplaces have screens to stop sparks from flying into the room, and letting ashes cool before putting them into a metal container that is kept a safe distance from your home. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
The best time to maintain these elements of your home is prior to winter use, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.