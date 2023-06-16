DELAWARE - With the Independence Day holiday approaching, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is issuing a fireworks safety alert. The possession, sale, use, or discharge or consumer fireworks is prohibited throughout Delaware.
According to the office, consumer fireworks like firecrackers, bottle rockets, aerial mortars, and any others that leave the ground are not allowed to be possessed or used in Delaware, despite advertisements to promote them. A few items, like sparklers and ground-based fountains, are only able to be used on July 4.
Pop-up tents that appear about a month before July 4 are not permitted to sell anything but sparklers and ground-based items.
Officials say that nearly 12,000 people were hurt and treated at hospitals across the country for injuries related to fireworks in 2015. Additionally, thousands of fires occur from fireworks, particularly in trash cans. These fires can easily damage homes. Fire officials warn that this year is especially dangerous for fireworks because of ongoing dry conditions.
Fines for violating state fireworks laws range from $25 to $100.
People are encouraged to attend professional, licensed firework shows held throughout the state during July instead of setting them off, themselves. More information can be found at statefiremarshal.delaware.gov.