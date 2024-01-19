DELMARVA- Snow continues to fall across Delmarva this morning, and will continue on and off throughout the day. Snow is already accumulating on grassy surfaces and on some roads. If you can delay travel, it's best to postpone it until later this weekend, when temperatures climb above freezing, and the roads are cleared and melting has begun.
Expect on and off snow into the afternoon for interior areas of Delaware and Maryland, with some rain, or rain/snow mix east of 113, and especially along the coast. Temperatures will hover near freezing for inland areas, and a bit warmer for the coastal areas into the early to mid afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect into this evening Sussex county for accumulating snow and slick roads.
Roads and sidewalks are expected to become treacherous as we move deeper into the afternoon as temperatures dip below the 32 degree mark later this afternoon. Travel isn't recommended after sunset as road conditions will deteriorate.
As far as snow accumulations, we're expecting around 1"-2" for much of Sussex county, with areas north of Highway 9 picking up up 2"-4", with possibly higher amounts, with lower amounts near the coast and northern Maryland. Around a dusting to an inch there.
Frigid arctic air follows the storm this weekend with highs only in the 20s and 30s and feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens.
The good news is we warm up next week with a chance of rain by Wednesday.