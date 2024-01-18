DELMARVA - Another winter weather maker is on the way to the coast on Friday. Similar to earlier in the week, this snow is expected to be light, but still quite impactful.
The snows arrival time is looking to be right around the morning commute. This could result in a few slippery spots early on, especially if the snow arrives earlier than expected. The snow will initially start out as rain or a wintry mix in parts of Worcester and southeast Sussex before transitioning over to all snow.
This snow event looks to be an all day even with steady snow continuing through the evening. The snow could be heavy, at times, in parts of northern Sussex County Friday afternoon and evening. Some bay enhancement may push snow totals higher along the coast near Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.
Snow totals will be wide ranging across the region. Breaking down some towns expected totals, we are looking at:
-Ocean City, MD: Dusting to 1”
-Berlin, MD: Dusting to 1”
-Princess Anne, MD: Dusting to 1”
-Salisbury, MD: 1-2”
-Cambridge, MD: 1-2”
-Seaford, DE: 1-2”
-Georgetown, DE: 1-2”
-Bethany Beach, DE: 1-2”
-Milford, DE: 2-4”
-Milton, DE: 2-4”
-Lewes, DE: 2-4”
-Rehoboth Beach, DE: 2-4”
Roads will be slippery, especially in the afternoon and evening. Even in areas where roads remain wet through the day on Friday, we are expecting icy conditions to develop as frigid air rushes in Friday night. Nighttime temperatures in the teens and twenties will result in icy roadways. Travel will not be recommended Friday night.
Once this storm passes, the big weather story will turn to the Arctic air throughout the weekend. Saturday will feature highs in the 20s across most of Delmarva. Gusty, northwesterly winds will make it feel even colder. Wind chills both Saturday and Sunday morning will fall into the single digits. Saturday afternoon will feature wind chills in the low teens.
