GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Esperanza held its First Annual Citizenship Celebration Friday evening at Del Tech in Georgetown.
The organization recognized the clients that it has helped become citizens in the last three years.
A total of 35 new citizens and their families were recognized for all their sacrifices and efforts in reaching this important milestone.
Lizbeth Reyes arrived to the United States 23 years ago from Mexico. "I feel so blessed, and I feel so proud for my community, Latin people. I'm proud to be Mexican. I want to tell all the people outside that ... always persist on your dream."
La Esperanza hopes to have more and more new citizens to recognize each year at the event.