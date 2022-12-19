Annapolis, MD - In recognition of Hanukkah, Governor Hogan welcomed Jewish leaders and Israeli ambassador, Michael Herzog to the first annual holiday brunch at Government House.
Jewish leaders from around the state spoke, and participated in a menorah lighting ceremony.
Governor Hogan stated, “From standing in solidarity against the BDS movement, to our innovative BOOST program which helps deserving children to attend some of our Jewish day schools and other nonpublic schools, to enacting critical legislation that protects our Jewish communities and schools, and standing up and speaking out strongly against acts of hatred and anti-Semitism, our administration has proudly spent the last eight years working in partnership to advance the priorities of the Jewish community."