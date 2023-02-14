LEWES, Del. - From construction companies to decorators are part of the First Annual Latino Business & Community Expo organized by the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs, or ¡DALE!, and La Plaza Delaware.
The expo is on Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School.
Mary Dupont, executive director of La Plaza Delaware, says it will open the doors to everyone.
"I think it's going to be an interesting day with a lot of interesting people floating around, but it's really meant for the residents of Sussex County to come out, have a good time, have a cultural experience, connect with some new service providers and business owners who can help them," Dupont said.
Around 70 Latino business owners will come together to show the community what they have to offer in between music and food.
"We are preparing ourselves with everything we have, such as flower arrangements as well as gifts. We are planning to bring some surprises that day," Lulis Vázquez, owner of Luli's Creations, said.
Sergio Morales, owner of the construction company E&S Morales Brothers and president of ¡DALE! is looking forward to growing his business after the expo.
"I expect...to meet other people and to meet like big companies that are joining us. It's going to be a big help for my business," Morales said.
If you are a Latino business owner and would like to register for the expo, which is free of cost, you can do so by visiting La Plaza's website until Feb. 20.