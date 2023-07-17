LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare held its first annual white coat ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony celebrated four resident physicians joining the family residency program, capping a journey that began in 2019. It took place at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing.
The family residency program was started to help future physicians finish their education and provide them with learning opportunities in the clinical environment.
This program will also help the community by providing more physicians which will increase access to timely care for area patients. Once fully staffed, the family medicine residency will facilitate a minimum of 7,000 additional primary care appointments.
"You can see the future of healthcare in Sussex County on days like this," said David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. "Beebe is growing its own physicians to serve the rapidly growing population of Sussex County."
The first class of residents included Monica Javadian, MD, who completed medical school at the American University of the Caribbean and Harrison Eckert, DO, Jacob Valvis, DO, and Sofia Perez Delgado, DO, who all completed graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The ceremony also welcomed a second cohort of students from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. These clinical students will work in rotations of family medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology.