LEWES, DE.- Beebe Healthcare will be holding their First Annual White Coat Ceremony on Thursday.
According to Beebe the ceremony is meant to celebrate four resident physicians joining the Family Residency Program and will take place at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing.
The Family Residency Program was started by Beebe to help future physicians finish their education and provide them with opportunities.
“The residency program will give aspiring physicians a place to call home,” Beebe said “as they fulfill their educational requirements and pursue invaluable experiential learning opportunities in the clinical environment.”
Beebe said that this program will also help the community by providing more physicians which will increase access to timely care for patients who rely on Beebee.
“Once fully staffed, the Family Medicine Residency will facilitate a minimum of 7,000 additional primary care appointments for our patients,” Beebe said.
The ceremony will also welcome a second cohort of students from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic medicine.