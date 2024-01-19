MILTON, Del. - Locals in Milton woke up to the town covered in snow, while other parts of the coast, like Lewes down to Ocean City, experienced mostly rain. The snowstorm began around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, making some commutes a challenge. Cleaning off cars and shoveling sidewalks was a common activity seen throughout Milton on Friday morning.
Mackenzie Kinney, who works at a local coffee shop in Milton, was happy to see the snow when she woke up.
"I just came from Florida for two years, so I have not seen snow for a little bit, so it was exciting," said Kinney.
While Milton was transformed into a winter wonderland, Lewes experienced mostly rain, with a light dusting of snow. One local in Lewes says she is happy the city stayed mostly snow-free.
"This morning we had a dusting, but usually we escape all of the snow because we are very close to the water," said Mayumi Williamson. "We are so lucky."
Due to the storm, many schools in the are were close, which was exciting for many students.
"My son woke up this morning at 8:45 in a panic because he slept in, and when we told him we did not wake him up because school he was thrilled," said Ian Ponen of Milton.