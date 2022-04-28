DELMAR- It all started with a smooth landing from the Maryland State Police helicopter which was later joined by the Delaware State Police helicopter, a rare site to see them together.
Heacook Fest Organizer Doug Marshall says the arrivals of them both would be a perfect connection to the communities Corporal Keith Heacook served.
"He was a corporal at a municipality and he sacrificed his life in a horrific way and this was an unprovoked attack," Marshall said. "So to have two states agree to anything is probably an honor that I am underestimating right now."
Corporal Heacook’s widow Susan Heacook came to the event to hundreds of people in attendance including Steve and Judy Franklin who were attacked the same day as Corporal Heacook. Susan says the support is overwhelming and it was difficult seeing her husband’s police car.
"It’s hard," Susan said. "Looking at his patrol car. I still see his stuff in there and it's hard going with it every single day."
At the first Heacook Fest they announced the first recipient of the Corporal Keith Heacook Memorial Scholarship awarding $500 to a Delmar High School senior. Samuel Brumbley received the big check and says he is honored to receive it. He has big plans for his potential law enforcement career.
"State police, federal agent," Brumbley. said. "I’ve always had a lot of respect for first responders and I think it’s a job that I can do. Seems like an interesting career field and it’s something I can be passionate about and have success in."
Corporal Keith Heacook paid the ultimate sacrifice that was celebrated by many Thursday evening. But this was also about the future of law enforcement and the people who are considering leaving their lives on the line as Corporal Heacook did.
If you could not make it out to the event, donations to the scholarship fund can be made through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.