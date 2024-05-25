BALTIMORE, Md. – For the first time since the deadly Key Bridge collapse, cruise ships are set to come and go from the Port of Baltimore.
Royal Caribbean's "Vision of the Seas" departed from the port Saturday for a five-night voyage to Bermuda, marking the return of cruise operations. The Port of Baltimore celebrated the occasion with a proclamation on social media, declaring, "Baltimore is back."
This voyage will be the first cruise since the bridge incident nearly two months ago. Since then, extensive work has been done to reopen the channel and restore access to Baltimore's port.
Carnival also announced it is set to resume sailing from the port on May 26.
Six construction workers were killed when the container ship Dali struck the bridge. An investigation into what caused the deadly collision is still underway.