MARYLAND - Today marks the last day of a state new year tradition. First Hike Day allows Marylanders to take the trails, either self-guided, or with park rangers.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, nearly 40 ranger-led hikes and more than 25 self-guided hike options were available through the weekend, providing a wide variety of outdoor adventures and experiences for every level of hiker and walker throughout Maryland.
In addition, the department also states many of the offered hikes are pet-friendly.