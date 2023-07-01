First Day of Recreational Marijuana Legalization in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Today was a big day for the marijuana industry as the legalization of recreational marijuana began in the state of Maryland.
At the Hi Tide Dispensary in West Ocean City, supervisor Heather Adams said there were lines out the door since they opened at 7 this morning.
"It was a huge history making landmark today is a day when we can recreationally as adults participate in cannabis use without worrying about street problems without worrying about laced cannabis," Adams said.
Although recreational marijuana is legal now it can only be smoked in your private residence and not in public spaces. The new law only allows a person to have an ounce and a half on their person.
This law has been in talks for many years and the Ocean City Police Department said they are prepared for the changes.
"We're doing a lot of roll call trainings to make sure everybody has a clear understanding as to the amounts that people are now allowed to possess, all the rules and the changes in citations," Miller said.
The police department said that balconies are included in the distinction of a private residence even those on the boardwalk, so although the boardwalk is a public space, the smoke from the marijuana could be in the air.
"Ocean City is going to smell like cannabis, there's kind of no way around it. I want to hold near and dear to our heart our family friendly resort," Miller said. "However, marijuana legislation has chose to go this route," she said.
Some like local Jermaine Smith said this law should've passed years ago but the restrictions on the marijuana are necessary in a place like Ocean City.
"At least they did take the smoking off the boardwalk and that way you can keep your family in an area that doesn't have the strong marijuana smell," Smith said.
Although there may be strong sides on the use of marijuana Adams said this new law isn't any different than alcohol usage laws.
"You're grown responsible adult, you know how to use safety and precautions you do not drink and drive, so you know to not smoke cannabis and drive," Adams said.
The Ocean City Police Department said the next steps in this transition period is to train all the officers on the force on A RIDE, a way to detect if someone is under the influence of a controlled substance.