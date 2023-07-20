First day of the Delaware State Fair kicks off in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - The annual Delaware State Fair is back for another year.
When it comes to state fairs, we all have our favorite part and some like Erin Wilson said her favorite is the fair food.
"Normally I get like the funnel cakes or cotton candy then sweet tea," Wilson said. "It's always such good food here."
While others like Kit Stoeckel said her favorite is a state fair staple, the Ferris wheel.
"On the Ferris wheel once you're up at the tallest part, you can look all around and see the whole fair, Stoeckel said. "When it's nighttime you can see all of the lights from down below, so it looks cool at night."
Sam Jones, has come to the state fair for many years and he has a fair food favorite he always gets.
"I love donut burgers, I make sure to get it every year, Jones said. "It's sort of a wonder of food engineering."
Whether people are watching pig races or going on a pony ride or even just eating ice cream, the Delaware State Fair has something for everyone.
"We have stuff here that you can't get anywhere else, Jones said. "I mean right here in Delaware, we have so much stuff to offer to the rest of America and this is just a great way to show what we have."
The Delaware State Fair will run from July 20 through July 29 in Harrington.