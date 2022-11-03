TOWNSEND, Del. - Delaware's ever first Renaissance Faire is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.
According to the people running the event, the faire includes magic, adventure, comedy, and fun for the whole family.
Throughout the day, officials say there several professional shows across 4 different stages, with dozens of craft vendors in the marketplace. Visitors can also get meals from food vendors, and even a drink at their locally-sourced pub.
"There's delicious food and drink and it's a time for people to come together and really enjoy as a family something you don't get to see every day." said David Greenwood, entertainment director for the Delaware Renaissance Faire.
Also at the faire are various strange village characters to meet, archery, axe throwing, dagger tossing, and one-on-one knight combat.
Unfortunately, the faire says tickets are already sold out, but they plan on bringing it back every year, adding more days when they do.