WOLLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Rocket Lab's Electron rocket successfully launched from the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority's (Virginia Space) Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Jan. 24, according to Virginia Space.
They say that the rocket, part of the "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission, was the first Electron rocket launched in the U.S. Virginia Space says the rocket deployed three satellites belonging to Hawkeye360, a Virginia-based satellite company.
“I’m honored to support the launch of this historic mission,” said Virginia Space CEO Roosevelt “Ted” Mercer, Jr. “Our partnership with Rocket Lab and NASA is a unique opportunity for the Commonwealth of Virginia to create long-term economic development opportunities on the Eastern Shore.”
Virginia Space says that a total of 15 satellites will be launched to low Earth orbit by the end of 2024, making this first launch one of three. They say the goal of the mission is to allow Hawkeye360 to provide more precise geolocation of radio frequency emissions anywhere in the world.
According to Virginia Space, they are a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia that owns and operates three launch pads at Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, including Launch Complex 2/Pad-0C a multi-user launch pad that supports small rockets like the Electron.
Virginia Space says they provides assured access to space for the United States, hosting full-service launch services for commercial, government, scientific and academic users. They also say their Rocket Lab brings rocket manufacturing to the Eastern Shore for the first time. Virginia Space will be home to the entire value chain, they say, letting customers build, integrate, and launch rockets on the Eastern Shore.
According to Virginia Space, the next Electron launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, along with the newly announced TROPICS missions in partnership with NASA next summer.