First Ever Dreamfest is Coming to Ocean City in January

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is bringing a new way to celebrate MLK Day with a weekend full of music for the soul. Early next year the town is hosting the first ever MLK Dreamfest. From "I have a dream", now we have a Dreamfest.
It's a way for the city to not only honor Martin Luther King Jr during MLK weekend, but honor him with music.
The director of tourism and business development in Ocean City Tom Perlazzo said, "Soul filled event representing the music of the 60's with Dreamfest, you know, I have a dream with Martin Luther King. So we're bringing in some, some great entertainment with BB King and Claudette King as well Friday night, as well as Saturday The Commodores, in Sunday you know The Spinners."
It is music that represents so much for so many. The Worcester County NAACP President Ivory Smith said, "That era there, which was a civil rights movement in that era. So some of those tunes was civil rights tunes that they marched, we have family had parents and grandparents and great grandparents had marched to, so I think those songs and performers, it really means a lot. So I'm excited, possibility that I could get to go there."
For now Dreamfest is something exciting for Ocean City to look forward to. One local Seka Tucker said, "I think it's really exciting. We've never had anything like that around here and my mom is gonna love it she will definitely be here."
This event's biggest purpose is to keep Dr. King's message alive. Lori O'Malley of Ocean City talked about what MLK Day means for her, "Love, I believe that he gave his life to bring us together and that's very important to all of us."