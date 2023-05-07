First Ever Milton-Harbeson Restaurant Week Kicks Off

MILTON, Del. - The first ever Milton-Harbeson Restaurant Week kicked off this Sunday and 17 local restaurants took part.
Zava Cafe owner and chef Danio Somoza said his restaurant just opened five months ago and he thinks restaurant week is great for business and for a small town like Milton.
"All these big towns like Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany, they're already overwhelmed," Somoza said. "There's many businesses there and you do tend to get lost in those towns, I feel like the smallest towns can be a better experience," he said.
Karen Falk, the Executive Director of the Milton Chamber of Commerce said this restaurant week is coming at the right time for the town of Milton.
"There has been a lot of loss during the pandemic and our restaurants are resilient, they're strong and they're back and we want people to come out and support our restaurants", Falk said.
As small towns like Milton and Harbeson are growing some like Kathy Dayton think it might take some getting used to but its all for the growth of Milton and beyond.
"I think the traffic and the overpacking of infrastructure when it gets a little too busy can be frustrating", Dayton said. "But this restaurant week starting will also let the people that are already here know that there's different places to go and eat and see", she said.
While some like Matt Greff, general manager at Dough Bar said they hope this new tradition in Milton has a reach beyond the city limits.
"It's definitely needed during the offseason, it's important to kind of target that outside audience to try to get people from all over the place coming into Milton," Greff said.
The Milton-Harbeson Restaurant Week will go from May 7 to May 13 and if there are any updates or changes you can find them on Milton's Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.