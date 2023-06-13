GEORGETOWN, Del. - Native planting has become a growing trend in the gardening world. Since it’s such a new gardening trend, some people may have a tough time finding native plants to grow in their own yard. That problem will no longer exist after Saturday, as the first ever Sussex County Native Plant Exchange will be held in Georgetown at 10:00 a.m.
A native plant exchange is an event where a group of people gather and bring native plants from their own yard to trade with other gardeners. The good news is you don’t have to bring your own native plant, if you don’t have them.
“If you can’t bring native plants, please still come because the whole goal is to get people involved in planting more natives, so we’re more than happy to give away our plants.”, explained Christina Abramowicz, the host of Saturday’s exchange.
Native plants are an extremely vital resource to our ecosystem. Native plants provide food to many local species, which has an impact all the way up the food chain. The native plants and flowers also provide vital resources to native pollinators.
Along with the native plant exchange, a nature walk will also take place at 11:30 a.m. on the 50 acre property that is filled with many native plant species. Some of those species include arrowwood viburnum, pawpaw tree, blackcap raspberry, coral honeysuckle, and coreopsis.
The address for the native plant exchange and nature walk is 16660 DuPont Blvd. Georgetown, Del. There is a sign at the end of the drive that reads Earth Chi Ln.