First Female Eagle Scout for Sussex County District

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Piper Redington isn't a typical scout, she is the first female in Sussex county to be ranked as an Eagle Scout. A rank that takes most six years to complete, only took her two.
"It was kind of an experience that was shocking, I couldn't believe I did it.." said Redington.
A prominent position in the scouting community that her Scout Master, Monica Mohr, said is all about finding a purpose, "The whole idea is to have youth learn who they are and what role they play in the community, what role they play in family life, what role they play in their unit.."
Just like Piper's unconventional rise to Eagle Scout - her project was not typical either. She helped train students and staff at Sussex Tech for emergencies like fires or active shooters with a certified reunification process.
Redington explained, "I didn't want just to build something as people normally do for their eagle scout. I wanted something that would be an experience."
But females weren't always eligible for eagle scout, in fact, it was just allowed on Delmarva three years ago.
"The hardest challenge I'd say would definitely be the change with girls being allowed into scouting and a lot of people not accepting that." said Redington.
Now Piper is a fourth generation Scout and works with her dad at each meeting. This role gives her access to more opportunities for her future.
"Being an Eagle Scout allows a person a lot more scholarship opportunities, there is a pay differential if they join the military - so having girls be able to achieve the rank of eagle and working just as hard for it as the boys do is a great progress for both girls and scouting in general." said Mohr.
Piper will now use her rank to teach cub scouts and lead the other two girls in her troop to becoming Eagle Scouts.