MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has a new police chief. Cecilia E. Ashe of Wilmington, Delaware was sworn in as the city's first female Chief of Police on Monday by the Honorable Noel Eason Primos, Delaware Superior Court Judge.
According to the city, Ashe has a combined twenty-seven plus years of law enforcement experience, which includes time spent as a police officer in Arlington County, Virginia and 17 years with the Wilmington, Delaware Police Department.
The city says Chief Ashe was most recently recognized by the National Institute of Justice for her leadership, oversight, and strategic planning while implementing Group Violence Intervention. She led enforcement actions on group/gang-involved violence.
Prior to taking the Oath of Office at the Council meeting, Ashe was approved by Council to oversee 37 officers in the department that serves approximately 12,000 people.
Ashe will oversee any final plans for the successful $20 million referendum for a new police facility.
She succeeds Police Chief Kenneth Brown who retired August 1st, 2022.