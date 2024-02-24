GEORGETOWN, Del. - The CHEER Community Center in Georgetown hosted its first Hispanic Wellness and Culinary Expo on Saturday, attracting approximately 100 attendees.
The event was designed to engage with the Hispanic community, featuring participation from Delaware Health and Social Services, Beebe Healthcare, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, State Farm, among others.
In addition to informative booths and health screenings, the expo provided entertainment for children, such as face painting and appearances by various characters.
Mónica Mandujano, the Volunteer Program Director at CHEER, highlighted the expo's role in community outreach: "So it's breaking barriers with the Spanish-speaking community. So they come out and feel comfortable, and so they can see that there is literature in Spanish, there are bilingual people at these agencies, and we are here to help."
This first event kicks off what the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown hopes will be many outreach efforts for the Hispanic community.