After nearly a week of self isolating in Rehoboth Beach, First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. According her communications director Elizabeth Alexander, Biden will return to the "Washington D.C. area" on Tuesday, August 30. Biden came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus after joining President Joe Biden at their home in Rehoboth Beach.
Her spokesperson said she was not experiencing any symptoms. She first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and the President were vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
The president, who had his own back-to-back cases of COVID-19, was identified as a close contact of his wife and the White House said he was undergoing more frequent testing for the virus as a precaution. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines called for Biden to wear a face covering in close proximity to others indoors, he was seen without a mask hugging and taking selfies with supporters during an indoor rally on Thursday in the Washington suburbs.
