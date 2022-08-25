NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware has confirmed the campus' first case of monkeypox (MPX) Thursday morning. UD says that the infected person is an employee, and they are currently isolating and recovering at home.
According to UD, they issued an advisory to the campus on August 19th, and established a dedicated a webpage for the UD community to find up-to-date information.
UD says they are working with the Delaware Division of Public Health with contact tracing. UD students are set to move in by the end of the week.