OCEAN CITY, Md. - Your chance to golf with a celebrity could be in Ocean City this fall. The town announced on Friday that its first annual Ocean City Golf Tournament is coming to the Links at Lighthouse Sound golf course.
It will be hosted by golf pro and veteran golf broadcaster David Feherty on October 2, 2023. That's the weekend after the Ocean's Calling Music Festival. Performers set to stick around to participate in the tournament include O.A.R, The Lumineers and Noah Kahan.
Teams of four plus one celebrity will play 18 holes. It will include a long drive, closest to the pin, putting contests, Hole in One and more. There will be swag bags, club fittings, and Manufacturer’s “Demo Days," available.
The event raises money for the Ulman Foundation and Believe in Tomorrow’s House by Sea, whose mission is to create a community of support for young adults and their loved ones, impacted by cancer.
Sign up at https://oceancitycelebritygolf.com/