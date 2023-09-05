covid virus and vaccine

Arne Müseler  / CC BY-SA 2.0 

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health says that the Delaware Public Health Laboratory has found the first positive case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 in Delaware.

BA.2.86 is considered a Variant Being Monitored (or VBM) by the SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group. According to the CDC, BA.2.86 has multiple genetic differences from the previous versions of the virus, and has been found in many places in a short amount of time. 

The division reminds the public that while the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended, the virus is not gone. Officials say that a new vaccine designed to protect against the variants are pending final approvals.

The division provides the following tips to help defend against COVID-19:

  1. Get vaccinated or boosted when eligible (Talk to your health care provider or visit a public health clinic to discuss what is best for your individual situation). 
  2. Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. 
  3. If you test positive, inquire about treatment. 
  4. Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, as cases rise, or if you or someone you know is at higher risk for illness. 