DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health says that the Delaware Public Health Laboratory has found the first positive case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 in Delaware.
BA.2.86 is considered a Variant Being Monitored (or VBM) by the SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group. According to the CDC, BA.2.86 has multiple genetic differences from the previous versions of the virus, and has been found in many places in a short amount of time.
The division reminds the public that while the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended, the virus is not gone. Officials say that a new vaccine designed to protect against the variants are pending final approvals.
The division provides the following tips to help defend against COVID-19:
- Get vaccinated or boosted when eligible (Talk to your health care provider or visit a public health clinic to discuss what is best for your individual situation).
- Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- If you test positive, inquire about treatment.
- Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, as cases rise, or if you or someone you know is at higher risk for illness.