DOVER, De – The Delaware Senate on Thursday passed a record-setting $69.4 million grant package that will help bolster fire companies, ambulance services, senior centers, veterans’ organizations, and other community organizations that provide invaluable services to the people of Delaware.
The annual Grants-In-Aid legislation allocates funding to dozens of nonprofits across the state engaged in everything from substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling to arts programming, historic preservation, and emergency services.
“This legislation will provide much needed support to our nonprofit community, which is still struggling to match its previous fundraising totals in the wake of the pandemic,” said Sen. Trey Paradee, chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.
Senate Bill 252, the Fiscal Year 2023 grant funding package, includes funding to 24 nonprofit agencies and community organizations that were not included in last year’s legislation.
Notable items in the grants-in-aid bill include:
- $20.6 million for organizations that provide benefits to all Delawareans in areas of health, substance abuse treatment, the arts tourism and community services;
- $14.5 million for volunteer fire companies and public service ambulances, including $8.1 million to support the operation of trucks, ambulances, and rescue boats;
- $14.2 million to support county paramedic services, plus $3 million in one-time funding to improve or enhance paramedic substations;
- $12.6 million for mental health supports in Delaware middle schools;
- $8.5 million for Delaware senior centers, plus $1 million for aging-related programs;
- $1 million to establish a pilot incentive program for the entertainment industry;
- $498,000 for veterans’ organizations.