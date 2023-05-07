OCEAN CITY, Md. - First responders are looking for a swimmer who went missing in Ocean City.

The Ocean City Fire Department was alerted for the missing swimmer around 3:30 p.m. on Friday May 6 for a missing swimmer in the area of 25th Street and the beach.

Rescue swimmers from the department immediately deployed into the ocean and started to search for the swimmer, described as a 21-year-old African American man in his twenties. The Ocean City Beach Patrol also joined the search effort, along with members of the United States Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The department says after almost two hours of searching, the scene was turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard, who will continue the search pattern with the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
 
The department the Ocean City Beach Patrol, Natural Resource Police, and Coast Guard are assisting the Ocean City Police and Fire Department with the search. The swimmer is described as a 21-year-old, African American male.