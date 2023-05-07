OCEAN CITY, Md. - First responders are looking for a swimmer who went missing in Ocean City.
The Ocean City Fire Department was alerted for the missing swimmer around 3:30 p.m. on Friday May 6 for a missing swimmer in the area of 25th Street and the beach.
Rescue swimmers from the department immediately deployed into the ocean and started to search for the swimmer, described as a 21-year-old African American man in his twenties. The Ocean City Beach Patrol also joined the search effort, along with members of the United States Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police.