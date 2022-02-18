SELBYVILLE, Del.-- The Freeman Arts Pavilion announced the first performances in its 2022 summer concert series lineup Friday.
The Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a fundraising arts nonprofit, is celebrating its 15th season with dancing, theatre, children’s performances and live music.
Among the first performaces announced include:
-Choir! Choir! Choir!- Sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, on June 16
-Country artist Cole Swindell on June 18
-Patti LaBelle on June 22
-Bonnie Raitt on June 24
-Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis on June 25
-Rebelution with special guests Steel Pulse, DENM, and DJ Mackle on June 26
-Yacht Rock Revue on July 9
-Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Aug. 19
Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at freemanarts.org.
Executive Director Patti Grimes said this year’s lineup will be announced continually as performances are confirmed.
"2021 was the inaugural season as the Freeman Arts Pavilion, a new venue for the nonprofit," read a statement released. "The new layout featured a Grand Green, an expanded main entrance and a Lower Lawn to enjoy pre-performance food and beverages."