REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Despite several long-time businesses leaving downtown Rehoboth recently, First State Corn and More is expanding there by opening up a second location right on the ocean block of Rehoboth Avenue.
The takeout restaurant serves corn on the cob and in a cup with a variety of seasonings to choose from. Cuban sandwiches, fried shrimp, and loaded potatoes are also on the menu.
Jenberson Petion owns the business with his wife. He says they wanted to bring something new to the table that might not be on the menu at any other restaurant in the area.
"This is Miami style, tropical food," Petion says. "We have loaded potatoes and we have corn, Mexican street style corn, food you can get all to-go and you can eat with your family."
The first First State Corn and More location opened in a food truck a couple of years ago in the parking lot behind Chick-fil-A on Coastal Highway.
"We freshly make roasted pork every single morning and we get freshly baked bread every single morning," Petion says.
The restaurant that aims to bring firsts to the first state has a second location a few doors down from the boardwalk where Glazed used to be to give customers a different option with the same flavor.
"All of our supporters, we appreciate them," Petion says. "They keep us going and they motivate us to expand, so it's just giving the people what they want."
All of the food is made to order, like the Thai chili fries. One goal of the business is to keep everything local. The hot sauce comes from Peppers and the corn comes from Calloway farms in Seaford.
"It's just something new, bringing something new to the table, everything is different," Petion says. "We try not to get in nobody's way as far as their businesses and things like that and we respect that."
First State Corn and More has been a family-run business, but a second location calls for more help. Petion says those interested in applying for a job should bring their positive attitude.
The Rehoboth Avenue location is open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday - Sunday.
The food truck location is open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday.