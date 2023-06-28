DELAWARE - Gov. John Carney and Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced on Monday that Delaware is receiving $107 million dollars in federal funding to connect Delaware homes and business to high-speed internet.
According to Delaware officials, by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment is a federal grant program that aims to get all Americans online by supporting partnerships between states or territories, communities, and stakeholders to build infrastructure where needed and increase adoption of high-speed internet.
Milton resident Stefanie Szatkowski lives in Milton with her granddaughter, Charleigh. She says the two of them have experienced many issues with internet service at Szatkowski's home.
"We both couldn't be connected to my internet that I pay, what...$89 dollars a month for?!" says Szatkowski.
Szatkowski does administrative work from home so for her a strong connection is needed.
"you want to take advantage of staying at home, and the travel time. It's just a whole different way of the world."
During the pandemic, it was even a safety concern. "I wound up sending her during kindergarten with a mask every day to school. I didn't know if it was the right thing to do, but she couldn't work out of the home," says Szatkowski.
Delaware State Broadband Director Roddy Flynn says through BEAD, there will be a couple of methods the state will try to provide better service, such as high-speed fiber and more cell towers. Satellite is being considered as an option as well.
"We will run a process, folks will apply to us, then the work of laying the fiber lines or putting up towers for wireless access."
Flynn says the state has already started laying down fiber at some homes, and he hopes more towers will be built in late 2024.