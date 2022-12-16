DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health announced the state's first suspected flu-related death for the 2022-2023 flu season.
The patient, a Kent County resident, was in the age group between 55-64 years old and was not reported as being vaccinated against the flu, according to the DPH. Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong said that the first flu-related death of the season reminds us how dangerous the virus can be.
"Influenza started early this season and has been very active," said Hong. "Getting your flu vaccine as soon as possible is the best way to reduce the chance for flu illness to turn into life-threatening flu complications. Because hospitals, walk-ins, urgent cares, and physicians' offices are already taxed with sick patient visits, we must do everything we can to prevent adding more stress to the system."
The DPH says that, although 276,911 doses of the flu vaccine have been given as of Dec. 3, this number only accounts for around 29% of Delaware's population.
The Division of Public Health says that hospitalization and death from the flu can occur in previously healthy individuals, though people with underlying health conditions are at a significantly increased risk for serious outcomes.
According to the recently launched Influenza Dashboard, a total of 5,609 total flu cases have been reported this season at the time this article was written. WRDE's Heidi Kirk reported last Friday about a jump of over 1,100 new flu cases during the week of Dec. 4 alone.
More information about flu cases and how to get vaccinated can be found on the Influenza Dashboard.