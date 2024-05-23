GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County EMS held a blood drive on Thursday at their facility near the Coastal Delaware Airport. The event celebrated the first anniversary of the Blood Bank of Delmarva’s partnership with Sussex County paramedics. A collaboration has made a significant impact on emergency medical care in our community.
Jordan Dattoli, a Field Training Coordinator for the blood drive, appreciates the opportunity to help those in need.
"I donated blood just a few moments ago. There's a really high chance that my blood could end up on a paramedic unit in Delaware. And for somebody that's catastrophically injured and on that brink of death, they could get blood in Delaware and it truly would save their life." said Dattoli.
Over the past year, Sussex County EMS said they had transfused 54 units of blood in the field. These blood donations directly benefit trauma patients in need of immediate transfusions. The paramedics on site said these blood transfusions are better for trauma patients because they provide all essential blood components simultaneously, significantly increase a patients’ chances of survival.
Other attendees like Trinity Harold, from Bridgeville, came to the drive not to donate, but to share their appreciation for donors.
The goal of this year's blood drive was to collect 54 units, matching the amount used in the past year. The drive surpassed that goal with 55 units of blood donated by the end of the event.