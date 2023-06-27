DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Senate passed five different environmental bills on Tuesday. They're now awaiting Gov. John Carney's signature.
House Bill 99 sets a target for the state. The goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Senate Bill 51 would limit styrofoam containers and single use plastics.
House Bill 10 would lead to more state-owned electric school busses.
House Bill 11 creates solar energy requirements for certain commercial buildings.
House Bill 12 cements an already existing clean vehicle rebate program.
These bills take effect once they are signed into law.