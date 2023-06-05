BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A five-car crash at the intersection of Sussex Highway and Redden Road on Sunday evening led to the arrest of 48-year-old James West on vehicular assault and drug charges.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. after West did not stop for traffic on Sussex Highway because he was distracted by his phone. The car he was driving hit a van and another car that were stopped. The van was pushed forward to hit an SUV and the car was pushed to hit a truck.
Troopers said West appeared impaired and they then discovered that he allegedly had a bag of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody.
The driver of the van, a 45-year-old woman from Salisbury, was taken to an area hospital with her 9-year-old passenger. The SUV driver was a 58-year-old woman from Milford and she was also taken to the hospital. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
West was charged with three counts of first degree vehicular assault, DUI, drug possession, and inattentive driving. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,501 secured bond.