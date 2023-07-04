DOVER, Del. - After police say one woman was injured when multiple suspects began shooting at a party in Dover, five people have been arrested.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on July 2, Delaware State Police responded to reports of a shooting at a large party on the soccer field on Lewis Drive in Dover. A 30-year-old woman had been shot along with two vehicles and was taken to an area hospital. She is in stable condition.
Police say they spoke with witnesses who reported multiple people were involved and shooting at each other. One suspected shooter allegedly left the scene in a silver Mercury Milan.
Around 10 p.m., officers from the Dover Police Department saw and stopped a car that matched the description given by witnesses. The vehicle was searched and police found two handguns and additional ammunition. All five vehicle occupants were detained and charged with felonies for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
Those in the car included 22-year-old Sabre Bratcher, 20-year-old Jason Cruz, 19-year-old Taron Marsh, a 17-year-old boy from Dover, and a 16-year-old boy also from Dover.
The adults were additionally charged with first degree assault and two counts of reckless endangering. Bratcher was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $61,500 cash bond. Cruz and Marsh were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $134,000 and $126,500 cash bond, respectively.
The 17-year-old boy was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by someone under 21. He was arraigned by Kent County Family Court and released to his parent on $5,000 unsecured bond.
The 16-year-old boy faces additional charges including possession of a firearm by someone under 21, first degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangering. He was also arraigned by Kent County Family Court and released to his parent on $10,000 unsecured bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or photos or video of the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Lloyd at Troop 3 by calling 302-698-8502 or by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.