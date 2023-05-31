SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the MERR Institute responded to five dolphin strandings along Delaware beaches. One dolphin was found dead in each of Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, and Broadkill Beach. They found two dolphins beached along Cape Henlopen beaches.
Out of the five dolphins that were found deceased along the coast, three of them were determined to be dolphin calves.
“At this time of year, we always have what we call our baby dolphin season. This is when they are being born and there will be some calves that simply aren’t healthy or perhaps get separated from the mother for a variety of reasons.”, explained Suzanne Thurman, Executive Director of the MERR Institute.
Thurman explained to WRDE that it is normal to see an uptick in dolphin calves deaths this time of year and that the strong, east winds likely pushed them onshore. Many years, the dead dolphin calves likely would have stayed offshore.
While the MERR Institute will monitor conditions to see if more dolphins become stranded, they don’t believe there is some larger problem. In fact, two of the dolphins have already been determined to have been killed by fishing nets or boat impacts. The other three dolphins were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.
Dolphins were not the only animals found stranded along Delaware beaches over the last few days. On Tuesday, a loggerhead turtle was found deceased on Lewes Beach. At this time, there does not appear to be a connection between the dolphin strandings and the turtle death.
If you come along a stranded or injured marine animal, there are steps to take to keep you and the animal safe. Be sure to give the animal space and then call the MERR Institute immediately at 302-228-5029.